Animal Doctor: Puppy brain development and socialization

Dear Dr. Fox: Here is a clip of an article that mentions your research — I am trying to locate the full article. Could you please help?

The clip says: “The so-called ‘49-day method’ is based upon research by Dr. Michael Fox. His conclusion was that a puppy’s brain is fully developed at that date. The puppy is therefore ready to either bond with its new pack or fall into the pack hierarchy that it was born into. This was the most pioneering science for canine development in its time (late 1980s).” — S.S. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear S.S.: I do not know the source of the statement you have sent about the “49-day method,” but my guess is that it is derived from data showing there is a critical period for optimal puppy socialization and bonding with humans. Their brains are far from being “fully developed” at this age.

My research on brain and behavior development, published by the University of Chicago Press as “Integrative Development of Brain and Behavior in the Dog,” was an extension of the work by John P. Scott and John L. Fuller on dog socialization (see their book “Genetics and Social Behavior of the Dog”).