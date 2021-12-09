Animal Doctor: Puppy brain development and socialization

Dear Dr. Fox: Here is a clip of an article that mentions your research — I am trying to locate the full article. Could you please help?
The clip says: “The so-called ‘49-day method’ is based upon research by Dr. Michael Fox. His conclusion was that a puppy’s brain is fully developed at that date. The puppy is therefore ready to either bond with its new pack or fall into the pack hierarchy that it was born into. This was the most pioneering science for canine development in its time (late 1980s).” — S.S. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear S.S.: I do not know the source of the statement you have sent about the “49-day method,” but my guess is that it is derived from data showing there is a critical period for optimal puppy socialization and bonding with humans. Their brains are far from being “fully developed” at this age.
My research on brain and behavior development, published by the University of Chicago Press as “Integrative Development of Brain and Behavior in the Dog,” was an extension of the work by John P. Scott and John L. Fuller on dog socialization (see their book “Genetics and Social Behavior of the Dog”).
What I can say is that our combined research showed, breed differences and handling methods notwithstanding, the best time for puppies to bond with people is between 6-7 weeks of age. I identified fearfulness (learned avoidance) emerging during a sensitive period around 8 weeks of age. So I advise against shipping puppies, especially at this age, since the trauma could have long-lasting consequences.
Dear Dr. Fox: I have an Airedale terrier who is 8 years old. I have been treating her for infections in her right ear since February. We have tried antibiotics, drops, steroids, etc. Every time I take her to the vet, I have to give her anti-anxiety medication, including trazodone, gabapentin, clonidine and melatonin.
I am currently using another antibiotic drop and brought her in for a recheck this past Saturday. Her ear is now worse. I don’t know if it’s from the cleaning that they did in the office, but she will now not even let me touch her ear. The office suggested that I reach out to a veterinary dermatologist. There are only a few in my area, and I have called them all, but won’t be able to be seen until the end of December or early January.
I believe all these medications and the additional stress is compromising her well-being. I also feel that I’m running out of options. Could you give me some advice? — J.S., LaBelle, Florida
Dear J.S.: Chronic external ear infections in dogs can mean misery for all involved. If neglected or not rectified, they can lead to various complications, from inner-ear infection to a blood-blister/hematoma on the ear, which may simply crumple up if not surgically corrected.
Your dog’s ear problem could well have started with a moisture-loving fungus infection, which antibiotic drops will not eliminate and steroid drops may help proliferate. Waste no time in seeing a veterinary specialist, and advise them about your dog’s anxiety/terror.
In my opinion, your dog should be deeply sedated, allowing the ear to be properly examined, thoroughly flushed and culture samples taken. The vet should prescribe a long-acting analgesic and also discuss your dog’s diet: Supplements, especially omega-3 fatty acids from fish oils, may help reduce inflammation.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.