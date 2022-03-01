Animal Doctor: 'Psychologizing' cat behavior is bad science, bad for cats

Dear Readers: Cats sometimes eat, drink or groom excessively, and such behaviors can be indicative of a medical issue. Many cats — like other animals, including humans — become more irritable, withdrawn or aggressive when in chronic pain.

Alternatively, these behaviors may be dismissed as psychological or obsessive-compulsive. Dismissing these behaviors is bad science and could mean that veterinary care is not even sought.

The flaw of “psychologizing” animals’ behavior — imposing a preconceived interpretation of psychopathology rather than making objective observations — is exemplified by a ridiculous study titled “A Domestic Cat Model of Triarchic Psychopathy Factors,” published in the Journal of Research in Personality. In their summary, University of Liverpool psychologist Rebecca Evans and associates state: “Findings provide insight into the structure of triarchic psychopathy in cats. Essentially, results measure a cat’s levels of three things: ‘meanness’ (aka traits such as a lack of empathy), ‘disinhibition’ (problems with behavioral restraint) and ‘boldness’ — which, in this instance, is to do with social dominance and low levels of fear. The test also looks at a feline’s level of unfriendliness towards people, and towards other pets.”