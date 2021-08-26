Animal Doctor: Positive steps to save our wolves

Dear readers: Please see the following news release from the office of Michigan’s attorney general:

“Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum have submitted an amicus brief in the Wolf Delisting litigation fighting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (‘the Service’) decision to remove gray wolves from the list of endangered species. Nessel previously urged the Service not to use Michigan’s successful recovery efforts of the species to delist the gray wolf nationwide, but the Service did just that. This brief argues that the Service made this move contrary to the Endangered Species Act and to the detriment of gray wolf populations in other states.

“The brief — filed (July 23) in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California — asserts that the Service unlawfully delisted gray wolves based on the species’ status in Michigan and other Great Lakes states. This is improper for three reasons: 1. The Service must look to a species’ current range, i.e., where it currently exists, to determine whether it is endangered. 2. The Service must analyze the five statutory factors for delisting for each state in which a species is actually located. 3. The Service may not break a species into recovered populations in a way that cuts out orphan populations that would otherwise be entitled to protection.