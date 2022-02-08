Animal Doctor: Pope Francis questions rising pet ownership

Many people were disturbed when Pope Francis voiced concerns about couples not having children, and about the social and economic ramifications of population declines in some countries. He lamented young couples having “dogs and cats that take the place of children,” according to Washington Post reporter Amy Cheng (“Pope warns of birthrate decline,” Jan. 6). To separate our love for other animals over our love for our own kind, demeaning one and lauding the other, is to deny the illimitable, spiritual nature of love. It is from such love that boundless compassion arises, which is too often deficient in human-centered religious traditions. For details, see my book “The Boundless Circle: Caring for Creatures and Creation.”