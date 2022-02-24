Animal Doctor: Plant-based diets help restore nature, reduce emissions

Dear Readers: The prestigious medical journal The Lancet has taken a leading role in promoting dietary choices that are better for our own health, for the environment and for the other species, wild and domesticated, with whom we share this planet. Many people are now adopting the EAT-Lancet diet. (For details, see eatforum.org/eat-lancet-commission/eat-lancet-commission-summary-report.)
Scientists have now determined that if high-income countries were to adopt this diet, the energy savings and carbon-sequestering would help significantly reduce climate change/global warming and loss of biodiversity. Adopting a more plant-based diet could give rich countries a “double climate dividend” of lower emissions and more land for capturing carbon (“Dietary change in high-income nations alone can lead to substantial double climate dividend,” Zhongxiao Sun et al, Nature Food, January 2022).
For more extensive analysis and documentation, see my article at drfoxonehealth.com/changing-diets-for-healths-and-earths-sake.
Animal cruelty bill fails
A Jan. 28 post from In Defense of Animals (idausa.org) reads:
“In Defense of Animals, an international animal advocacy organization operating in Mississippi; Mississippi Citizens Against Animal Cruelty; and kindred organizations across Mississippi are outraged that Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann has killed ‘Buddy’s Law.’ SB2261 would have mandated psychological assessment and treatment for youths who torture animals. ...
“’Buddy’s Law’ is named for a dog burned by a minor in April 2021. Buddy narrowly survived after sustaining third- and fourth-degree burns. He required months of veterinary care and surgeries. Buddy’s torturer may not be named as he is a minor. At the time of the horrific burning of Buddy, the youth was 12 years old, and Mississippi law prohibits the prosecution of a child under that age.
“In Defense of Animals has confirmed that the youth who burned Buddy had previously caused the death of his stepsister. Now, at the age of 13, he has been charged with capital murder for burning his friend to death.”
Regarding the bill’s legislative history before being “killed” last month, the organization states: “In June 2021, In Defense of Animals presented to Senator Angela Hill letters from more than 14,000 animal advocates imploring her to sponsor Buddy’s Law. Sen. Hill introduced the bill, which would have required psychiatric or psychological evaluation and counseling or treatment for children who torture dogs or cats. The effort aimed to intervene for children on the road to a lifetime of mental health issues and prevent violence to both humans and animals.”
We must all wake up to this issue, which cannot be swept under the rug of denial. “Justice for all” must include all animal species, as well as all humans, regardless of race, sex or age.
Dear Dr. Fox: We have a 13-year-old Lab/wolfhound mix. When he was about 2, he tore his right rear cruciate ligament. While recuperating from the repair surgery, he tore his left rear CCL. He now has great difficulty in getting up, unless he’s on a rug where he can get traction.
He sleeps most of the day, and gets a little anxious at night. We take him out before we go to bed; he doesn’t always poop and pee then, but about two hours later, he’s nudging us to take him out. He’s had a few “accidents,” sometimes as a result of the effort to get up.
He does not seem to be in pain; he doesn’t even yelp when he loses traction and falls on slick surfaces like tile and hardwood. Even when he stands still on a slick surface, his left rear leg starts sliding over to the right rear leg.
The meds he gets are: Tylan, gabapentin, Soloxine, zonisamide, meloxicam and Dasuquin, plus we have been giving him a fish oil capsule every day for years.
My question is: Is there a version of melatonin that’s safe for dogs? And given his history and meds, can we give it to him? — G.A.B., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear G.A.B.: Melatonin is safe for dogs at a dose of 3 mg for a 50-pound dog when given in the evening to help with sleep. It is a natural plant product that is also a super-antioxidant.
I would also add to your dog’s meals 1 teaspoon each of ground ginger and turmeric. These safe, natural, cortisone-like anti-inflammatory “gifts of nature” benefit us all when we are aging and have arthritic or other chronic inflammatory conditions.
In addition, many people have learned to give therapeutic massage to their animal companions, as per my books “The Healing Touch for Dogs” and “The Healing Touch for Cats.”
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.