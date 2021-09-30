Animal Doctor: Overcoming finicky eating in cats

Dear Dr. Fox: I made your cat food recipe and I cannot get my cats to even taste it. What can I do or add to it? — M.S., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear M.S.: As you have discovered, cats can be very finicky eaters. Do not do what some people do — contending that a hungry cat will eventually eat, so they just keep putting out the new food until they do. Cats who go without food for 24-48 hours can become seriously ill. (In contrast, most dogs are more omnivorous, and will eat almost anything when hungry.)

The best way to get cats to accept a new food is to mix a very small amount in with their regular food and remove what they do not eat. Ideally, offer your cats three or four small, fresh meals daily. Once they consume all that is offered, add more of the new food and less of what they are used to eating.

This can be a challenge, however, when they are addicted to unhealthful dry kibble. Cats manifest what I call “food imprinting,” a kind of food addiction about which pet food manufacturers have known for some time. They have researched and cat-tested dry kibble products to develop a taste and texture that cats will be drawn to. This essentially overrides cats’ innate nutritional wisdom.