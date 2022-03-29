Animal Doctor: On animals, play and peace

Dear readers: One recent Tuesday, while our rescued cat Fanny played under a tent of newspapers, pawing at a wand of Canada goose feathers I had taken from a road-killed bird, I contemplated.

Fanny hunted from the shadows, surviving as a predator through one bitter Minnesota winter after being released to fend for herself by the local Humane Society. My wife and I rescued and socialized her. Now, Fanny is in love with our rescued dog Kota. She will jump on Kota’s head, sit on her, roll over in front of her, then seize patient Kota’s face with her front paws and claws. Kota will respond by nuzzling Fanny under the chin and licking her face.

Sometimes Fanny gets overexcited and claws too hard on Kota’s face, so the dog turns away, gets up and leaves: The rule of fair play was broken, so the playful game is over. Fanny goes off to play with her fuzzy toy mice at this point. Kota has rarely, if ever, snapped a warning at Fanny.

If these two species know how to get along and ritualize aggressive and prey-killing actions into nonharmful and obviously enjoyable play, I wonder why we humans can’t do the same and keep the peace. Someday we might learn from these “lesser beings.”

For more insights, see the article by one of my former graduate students, Dr. Marc Bekoff, “When Dogs Play, They Follow the Golden Rules of Fairness,” at psychologytoday.com.

From this kind of research grew the science of cognitive ethology, which is concerned with how conscious awareness and intention can influence an animal’s behavior. Perhaps governments and businesses might do better in foreign relations and transactions by applying cognitive ethology — especially when dealing with dictators, autocrats and the morally corrupt.

Why cats like to snuggle in boxes

Cats like to snuggle into boxes because the pressure from the sides is comforting, says Gabriella Smith, a doctoral candidate in comparative animal cognition at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna. A 2019 study found cats’ stress levels are higher when they don’t have access to a hiding place. A study Smith led last year found that cats will even sit inside a 2D box taped on the floor. (Full story: Live Science, Feb. 28)

Hunters beware

The genomic profile of a divergent SARS-CoV-2 lineage found in a person in Canada with COVID-19 closely resembles that of a variant found in hunted deer in the same area, suggesting that the person may have caught the virus from deer, according to a study published prior to peer review. (Full story: The Guardian, Feb. 28)

