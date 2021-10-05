Animal Doctor: More on veterinary cost concerns

Dear Dr. Fox: Thank you for writing that strong, factual column about Blue Pearl’s misdeeds. It was exactly on the mark when it comes to assisting pet owners to make the wisest choices for their pets.

I decided to write to the Florida attorney general (about the issue of emergency vet clinics taking advantage of customers, especially elders like the person who wrote to you).

The AG’s office responded within days, telling me to also write to the state’s Department of Elder Affairs, its Department of Business and Professional Regulation and its Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services — along with the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau, which I had already done.

I sent out letters to all of the above. The AG also said that your reader might want to consult an attorney — obviously believing, as you have from the start, that your reader’s problem should be addressed. — L.C., Fort Myers, Florida

Dear L.C.: Thanks for the update. This gives me faith that the power of the press has not been lost and that responsible public action can keep fairness, honesty, integrity and justice alive and well in these dystopian times.