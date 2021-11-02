Animal Doctor: More on Banfield, Blue Pearl services and costs

Dear Dr. Fox: I’ve been in the veterinary care business, including emergency, for going on 20 years now, and I want to caution your readers about one problem with Banfield as a veterinary care provider.

Banfield, as a company, mandates what vets can and cannot do when it comes to testing and procedures for pets with a given set of symptoms. This greatly limits a veterinarian and, in my opinion, turns them into glorified vending machines. You put in the coins, you get the test the company says you can have — not what a veterinarian’s own skills and experience tell them a pet needs.

If at all possible, I recommend small, private vet clinics. There are plenty of online reviews for all but the smallest these days. A smaller practice will develop an ongoing relationship with owners and pets that may not be present at a corporate chain where veterinarian turnover is high. This relationship becomes crucial for pets as they age.