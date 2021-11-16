Animal Doctor: More discussion on climate, planetary crises

Yes, I do know the numbers about fossil fuels, and they’re staggering, but it seems that no one talks about population! Nigeria has 200 million people, with 20 million in Lagos alone! Can you imagine the quality of wastewater treatment there? Ditto for Indonesia (270 million), the Philippines (110 million) and Mexico (125 million). Places like Haiti are nearly completely out of control, rapidly approaching failed-state status.

I feel for these guys, but I didn’t do it! When we talk about a cessation of fossil fuel utilization, we also need to address this issue. These places are making bad choices that affect us all, just as much as Big Oil does. — M.S., Fairview, Pennsylvania

Dear M.S.: Thanks for contributing to the ongoing discussion about the climate crisis. You raise an issue that is central to addressing the fate of the Earth and the future security and quality of life of humankind. I have addressed overpopulation, overconsumption and related concerns in my new article “A Reflection on Animals, Nature and the Human Condition,” which can be read at drfoxonehealth.com.