Animal Doctor: More discussion on climate, planetary crises

Dear Dr. Fox: The letter from “D.H., Ph.D., Tulsa,” which you published and commented on approvingly, contains counterfactual statements that falsify its premise. The most egregious is the assertion that “We are currently experiencing a sixth major mass extinction.” D.H. attributes this to the human injection of CO2 into the atmosphere. Can we agree that we are not in the midst of a “sixth major mass extinction”? To say otherwise is either a delusion or a deception.
My quarrel with the whole concept of CO2 causing climate change is that it has sucked all the air out of the room regarding environmental issues. Everything is being sacrificed on the altar of CO2 emissions reduction. Real problems, which could be addressed intelligently, scientifically and economically, are being brushed aside on the totally false assumption that everything will be just fine if CO2 emissions drop to “net zero.”
Consider the wildfires in California. Some local politicians insist that they are due to climate change. However, blaming climate change for their wildfires only gives them an excuse to neglect effective short-term actions that could reduce the risk by around 80%. Forest management, and a rational program to cut branches away from power lines and generally maintain the 100-year-old grid, would effectively reduce wildfires to a fraction of their present danger.
Overfishing is another excellent example. Overfishing is quite serious, as anyone who has studied the question will admit. But the problem has nothing to do with CO2 emissions or climate change. The problem is very firmly rooted in the widespread government subsidies that keep otherwise uneconomical fishing fleets at sea chasing ever-dwindling stocks of fish with ever-finer mesh nets. Spain is one of the worst offenders. — D.R.M., Ph.D., Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Dear D.R.M.: I am getting rather overloaded regarding the climate crisis discussion in my column and had to shorten your communication. I agree totally with your concerns that the focus on greenhouse gas emissions is distracting policymakers, and the public, from addressing other critical issues.
However, I disagree radically with you concerning the sixth mass extinction: This is happening now. Also, overfishing has been documented as a major contributing factor to climate change. For documentation, see the new article “A Reflection on Animals, Nature and the Human Condition” on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).
Dear Dr. Fox: I’m a 67-year-old center-right lifelong outdoorsman who — surprise! — believes the climate is changing pretty fast. But I think too much emphasis is being placed on the global warming/fossil fuel connection, as though that’s all there is to it. I believe that completely out-of-control overpopulation is the real problem.
Yes, I do know the numbers about fossil fuels, and they’re staggering, but it seems that no one talks about population! Nigeria has 200 million people, with 20 million in Lagos alone! Can you imagine the quality of wastewater treatment there? Ditto for Indonesia (270 million), the Philippines (110 million) and Mexico (125 million). Places like Haiti are nearly completely out of control, rapidly approaching failed-state status.
I feel for these guys, but I didn’t do it! When we talk about a cessation of fossil fuel utilization, we also need to address this issue. These places are making bad choices that affect us all, just as much as Big Oil does. — M.S., Fairview, Pennsylvania
Dear M.S.: Thanks for contributing to the ongoing discussion about the climate crisis. You raise an issue that is central to addressing the fate of the Earth and the future security and quality of life of humankind. I have addressed overpopulation, overconsumption and related concerns in my new article “A Reflection on Animals, Nature and the Human Condition,” which can be read at drfoxonehealth.com.
We are indeed on the brink of a sixth major extinction, not so much of individual species but of their habitats, both aquatic and terrestrial. Ecosystem collapse is predictable where there is evidence of dysbiosis and when human “civilization” becomes dystopian. Focusing exclusively on reducing carbon emissions will not be enough.
Already, we have millions of economic, environmental and political refugees; millions of acres of misused, nonproductive agricultural lands; and devastating consequences from climate change-driven droughts, floods and fires — all getting worse.
