Animal Doctor: Massage therapy for companion animals

Dear M.L.: Quality of life assessments can best be determined by those who live with the animal in concert with a caring veterinary consultant. But beware of the few who may seek to extend an animal’s life just for the money. If in doubt, seek a second opinion.

Dementia in humans and other animals is a progressive, degenerative disease which cannot yet be reversed. But it may be prevented, and mental deterioration slowed to some degree, by regular exercise, games, exploring outdoors and good nutrition. Food should be high in free-radical-scavenging antioxidants. Melatonin is one excellent antioxidant, and I would give your dog 3 mg at bedtime and 1.5 mg around noon. Couple this with a twice-daily full body massage, as per my book “The Healing Touch for Dogs.” Massage therapy has been shown to help prevent hospitalized patients from developing hospital psychosis/dementia, a dissociative and disoriented mental state.

If you see no signs of improvement within five to seven days, I would say it is time to say goodbye to this dear little soul.

Dear Dr. Fox: I want to thank you for an earlier column where you advised retired seniors to consider adopting an older dog. I did just that, taking in 8-year-old Max, an Australian heeler mix whose owner could not take him into assisted living.