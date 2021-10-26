Animal Doctor: Keeping cats indoors an issue of health

Apart from disease, there are ethical reasons to keep cats inside, as reported by Kwame Anthony Appiah, writer of The New York Times' "The Ethicist" column. Appiah recently wrote that "responsible animal-rights groups now agree that our feline companions should not be left to roam free."

Dear Dr. Fox: Regarding the Seresto/cancer link, I thank you for your article where you shared the New York couple's experience. Their story sounds a lot like the nightmare we just experienced with our dog.

We, too, were on our second Seresto collar on our boy Beringer, and five months into his wearing it, I noticed a bump on him. It was a tumor. He passed away two months later, after the surgeon was unable to remove the full tumor.

I'm wondering if you are receiving many letters like these. — L.F., West Palm Beach, Florida

Dear L.F.: I have had letters in the past from dog owners who reported that their animal companions developed tumors/cancer soon after using these kinds of insecticide-diffusing collars. But I do not have a formal, collated registry of such instances, and I doubt that the FDA or USDA has one, either.