Animal Doctor: Imported bushmeat and other wildlife parts put all at risk

Dear readers: The continuing legal and illegal importation of wildlife and their parts as trophies and for human consumption, notably "bushmeat," is being addressed by U.S. Customs officials, but more support and total prohibitions are called for. Viruses, like the one that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, put us all at risk, and the loss and suffering of wild animals are morally reprehensible.

Reporter Paul Walsh's Jan. 13 article in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, "Potentially deadly bushmeat from Africa seized at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport," highlights this crisis. A man returning from Liberia was found to be carrying the arms and rib material from two monkeys.

We are beginning to realize that we will never find some degree of health and harmony living with viruses, bacteria and other infectious organisms until we live in harmony with other animals and treat them with respect rather than as objects and commodities of trade and consumption.

U.S. animal shelters are on the alert for people who may be adopting cats, dogs, rabbits and other animals for their own consumption. Pre-adoption agreements to make in-home visits are one good safety measure.

Dear Dr. Fox: I've just read your book "Cat Body, Cat Mind," and all I can think to say is, thank you for being you! I'm grateful to know that there is another person on the planet who thinks as I do.

I'm 67, eat organic whole foods, have worked as a nurse and social worker, and I refuse to carry a cellphone. (I do have a flip phone that I keep in a metal tin for emergency use when driving long distances.) I'm sure many people think I'm a real eccentric. Some have even said so. No matter, I can't stop being who I am.

I have an 8-year-old cat. I've had her for three years, and started to wonder if I should get a second cat, so I decided to read your book. While sometimes I feel like the only person who cares about animals and the Earth, I now take comfort from knowing that you exist!

Being 99.9% vegan and organic and believing that animals are sentient beings does certainly set one apart, but I've been like this since I was a small child. I remember asking at age 5 where the carrier truck was taking the farm animals we saw on the highway, and how it must be cold to ride in a mostly open truck in winter. My mother assured me that animals feel nothing, and they have their ways of surviving. I didn't believe her.

It's important never to give up who we are at our core in order to fit in with a dysfunctional society. And we certainly live in a dysfunctional society. — D.W., Ashland, Oregon

Dear D.W.: I am sure many readers will appreciate you sharing your sense of being relatively alone in your caring for fellow creatures. But if you explore online and look for animal protection, rescue and fostering organizations and networks, along with wildlife rescue and rehab organizations, you will find kindred spirits and ways to put compassionate concern into direct action. We who care are not alone — we are the increasingly less silent moral majority!

As a species, we have evolved into the biological equivalent of a predatory, parasitic and destructive planetary infestation. The state of the world today and our brief history as a carnivorous, tool-, weapon- and fire-making primate are evidence enough that this evolutionary path is a dead end. The late Harvard University biologist E.O. Wilson, advocate of biophilia, contended that it would be enlightened self-interest for us to give back half of the Earth to nature (see "Half-Earth: Our Planet's Fight for Life"). It is wake-up time for our species, which has the arrogance to call itself Homo sapiens, "man the wise." It is time to wise up, not give up, and begin the task of planetary CPR: conservation, protection and restoration.

With now-frequent catastrophic climatic events that mean injured, traumatized, starving, dehydrated and burned wildlife, every community needs veterinary-overseen, charity-supported regional wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centers more than ever. For information, visit the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association at nwrawildlife.org.

