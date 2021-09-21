Animal Doctor: Good news from Europe for farmed animals

Dear Dr. Fox: My two rescued Yorkies, 7 and 8 years old, are healthy overall. They are house pets and rarely like to walk. They go to the backyard and do their business and quickly return. Walking has been a pure calamity, pulling them along.

They have been on the prescription Revolution to prevent parasites. What are your thoughts on this drug, which is administered monthly on the back of their necks? Is there a natural substitute you would recommend? They are rarely around other dogs, and they are up to date with their vaccines. They see the vet annually, unless there is a problem.

Also: Yorkies are known for dental caries. What can I use to minimize this problem? — H.L.M., West Palm Beach, Florida

Dear H.L.M.: Repeated human exposure to selamectin (the drug in Revolution) from handling and petting dogs treated with this drug can pose potential health risks, especially to veterinarians, vet technologists, dog trainers/handlers and pet owners, according to research published in the journal Toxicology Mechanisms and Methods.

Rather than relying on this drug to prevent heartworms, ask your veterinarian for ivermectin, which is given orally. To control fleas, use the integrated steps in my post entitled “Preventing Fleas, Ticks and Mosquitoes” on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).