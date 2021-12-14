Animal Doctor: Global climate summit falls flat

The ethics of the Golden Rule and the “do no harm” principle espoused by physicians should be applied to all our activities, relationships and industries.

Dear Dr. Fox: The life expectancy in the Central African Republic is 53. Instead of breeding and supporting so many pets, let’s first find meaning and joy in raising the standard of living for humans. Insulin shots for 14-year-old dogs, for instance, are truly unnecessary. — T.V.H., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear T.V.H.: Your letter raises an important moral issue, and it does seem hypocritical, if not unjust, to give better nutrition, medical care and surgical treatments to companion animals (“pets” in the vernacular) than to the poor at home and abroad.

I regard compassion as a boundless ethic, as per the titles of my books “The Boundless Circle” and “Bringing Life to Ethics.” We have a duty to care for all our relations, human and non-human. The social, educational, medical and emotional benefits of animal companionship far outweigh the costs of care and annual wellness veterinary checkups.

Raising the standard of living for humans is inseparable from raising the standards of care for domestic animals, wildlife and the natural environment.

Just giving people medicine and food aid, and pouring more money into corrupt regimes, will only extend human suffering without the involvement of nonprofit doctors and veterinarians, government aid agencies and conservation organizations.

