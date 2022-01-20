Animal Doctor: Getting to the roots of dog's skin problem

Your dog must be very thoroughly skin-tested (scraping and culture) for parasitic “red” mange or a fungal or bacterial infection. Another possibility to look into after your vet rules these out is a food allergy. For starters, I would transition your dog onto the home-prepared diet posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com). Alternatively, add a few drops of fish oil or one canned sardine (in water) daily to your dog’s regular food, plus 1 teaspoon of Bragg’s Nutritional Yeast Flakes and a good-quality probiotic that your veterinarian should supply — or get one for humans and give daily with food.

Supplementing cautiously with zinc, under veterinary supervision, may be down the line, but do avoid drugs that suppress symptoms but do not eradicate causes, like Cytopoint and Apoquel, especially long-term. These can have iatrogenic consequences, especially suppression of the immune system. The Zoetis Neo-Predef powder cocktail of antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and anesthetic will not help if your dog has mange or just one flea and is allergic to flea bites. You must get rid of the fleas! For details, check my website.