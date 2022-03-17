Animal Doctor: Get your cat to the vet with less stress

Dear Readers: Taking your dog to the veterinarian for an annual examination is generally a breeze. But for cat owners, this can be more of a challenge.

Far too many cats rarely, if ever, have an annual checkup. This examination is especially important for cats in middle age, when dental issues, excess weight and other problems can lead to some serious health difficulties if not nipped in the bud. Cats allowed to roam outdoors, a practice I abhor, are also at risk for feline diseases that could affect other family members, so an annual wellness examination is extremely important.

Most cats do not take well to a leash or harness, nor can most be carried in your arms without struggling, biting and scratching when you take them to your car. Instead, use a cat carrier or small crate. In my opinion, those made of soft materials are best: Since the inside is padded, cats are less likely to damage their teeth and claws if they have a panic attack and try to get out. Whatever option you choose, you should never have a loose cat in your vehicle.

Most cats will protest, fight and even bite if grabbed and forced into a carrier. Get your cat used to being in the carrier by providing soft bedding and a favorite treat. Keep it in a corner of one of the rooms the cat frequents, and put treats inside. Call your cat and train him or her to go in and get the treat, then close up the carrier briefly. Once comfortable with it, many cats will even use the carrier as a den! When it is time to go to the vet, or if you have an emergency such as a fire or a flood, you will have less of a problem getting your cat into the carrier.

Some cats are easygoing, but others are more skittish and unpredictable — especially around strangers and in unfamiliar places. An article by French veterinarian Dr. Marie Kruszka and associates, “Clinical evaluation of the effects of a single oral dose of gabapentin on fear-based aggressive behaviors in cats during veterinary examinations” (published in 2021 in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association), confirms the benefits of giving 100-200 mg of gabapentin to cats two hours before a veterinary appointment.

So, if you have a cat who is fearful and could be difficult to handle, get a prescription from your veterinarian. Give the medication in your cat’s favorite meaty or fishy treat, like a canned sardine or a bit of chicken. This will make the entire experience less stressful for the cat. Keeping your cat calm also benefits veterinarians, who may otherwise be injured from a cat scratch or bite — or even infected with Bartonellosis. Unfortunately, many have been incapacitated by this disease. (See the article “Bartonellosis: A zoonosis hidden in plain sight” at avma.org.)

Another option to consider: More and more veterinarians make house calls, often with an assistant. If your cat is skittish and often hides when visitors come, a pre-visit dose of gabapentin may make the appointment less stressful for all involved.

