Animal Doctor: Examining our empathy and animals' emotions

Dear J.K.: I keep an open mind on this issue. Some people, such as the theosophists, believe animals have a group soul or spirit. An animal’s soul may evolve when loved by humans. Some Buddhist sects call for kindness to all creatures because they could have been our mothers in our past lives. In Bhutan, dogs are treated with great respect because the next incarnation of their souls or spirits could be in human form. Hinduism embraces reincarnation, but some believe (wrongly, in my opinion) that people who behave badly in this life may “descend” into some “lower” animal form in the next life.

Regardless of reincarnation being true or not, it is incumbent on all of us to treat every living being, plant and animal, with due respect and compassion. I believe my own research into the behavior of wolves, dogs and other animals has made me a better person.

Decades of research spearheaded by the late Dr. Ian Stevenson found evidence of reincarnation in children talking about past-life experiences. For details, see the University of Virginia’s School of Medicine, Division of Perceptual Studies’ book “Before: Children’s Memories of Previous Lives” by Dr. Jim Tucker.

We cannot talk with other species to explore this realm, but I find that the idea of reincarnation provides an element of hope that there is much more to life than we perceive. We are part of the great mystery. We are all part of the One Life — eternal, immortal — but our individual lives are transient and mortal, so we must make the best of it! Millions of people enjoy emotional and spiritual communion with nature and with animals. But this is mere self-indulgence when not translated into compassionate action to protect, restore, rescue and cherish. This calls for taking a personal moral inventory of our lifestyles and consumer habits, reducing our carbon footprint and making choices to become more humane planetary stewards.

