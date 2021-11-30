Animal Doctor: End the keeping of animals in schools

Dear Dr. Fox: I read with interest your article on fish cruelty, and it brought to mind our experiences with fish in the Florida Keys.

When my son was 8 years old, we lived on a canal about 14 miles north of Key West. In our canal lived several schools of fish. One school composed of French grunt, mangrove snapper and several other varieties became very tame, and recognized us. They would jump out of the water and even take food from our hands. My son could lay his hand in the water and one of the fish would lie in it, even when he raised his hand above the water! The fish would lie perfectly still until lowered back into the water.

I have always had a love for animals, birds and insects. When I go into the Everglades, I can get wildlife to come to me — even insects. Lubber grasshoppers will come when I talk to them, and lizards will also stop and listen. I wish that others would take the time to appreciate the world and its creatures. — J.W., West Palm Beach, Florida