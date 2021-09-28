Animal Doctor: Emergency veterinary cost concerns

Dear Dr. Fox: I just read an article about the woman who got overcharged for her sick dog’s treatment. I had a similar thing happen to me this summer.

My dog was limping, and I thought he had hurt his foot, so we took him to Blue Pearl specialty hospital late that night. When we got there, they told us that my dog had a fractured bone in his neck! We were so upset to hear this, as he had seemed fine except for a sore foot.

I asked if they did any X-rays to determine that. They said no, but they wanted me to take him to another doctor to have a scan Monday morning. So I called and set up an appointment with this other doctor, who said they could do surgery on him — the cost would be $2,000 for the scan and $6,000 to $7,000 for the surgery. I canceled that appointment, as I could see he did not have a fractured neck.

Blue Pearl had given me some pills ($374) to give my dog, but he would not take them. I took him home, crying my eyes out, and we put him in bed with us.Come morning, the dog jumps out of bed, never having taken any pills, andseemed to be in great shape, no problem. A few neighbors came by and I told my story, and they were shocked — no one saw any problems with my dog. He is still doing just fine.