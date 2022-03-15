Animal Doctor: Earth care, public health and pet care all connected

Dear Dr. Fox: Thank you so much for your wisdom. Your words are a breath of fresh air in these dark times. Your activism and compassion are deeply appreciated. — S.W., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear S.W.: Your words of appreciation and support are welcome in these challenging times, where I see so much inhumanity, stupidity and selfishness causing harm on many fronts. One of the essays on my website (drfoxonehealth.com/post/a-reflection-on-animals-nature-and-the-human-condition) lays out some of the major issues we face, and their possible resolution.

As Dr. Albert Schweitzer — whose philosophy of reverence for life is the ethical, scientific and spiritual basis of the One Health movement — said, “Until he extends his circle of compassion to all living things, man will not himself find peace.” Nor will we find health.

Dear Dr. Fox: Headlines keep saying to “slow climate change,” but no one will admit that it is too late. Global climate change isn’t coming; it’s here. But we continue to waste time talking about slowing the destruction when we should be making plans to survive the catastrophic changes.

The Earth passed carrying capacity more than two decades ago. Starvation is a daily occurrence; wars are never-ending, always growing in size and destruction; diseases can circle the globe in less than 72 hours. Yet humankind continues its myopic belief that we can save the planet.

It can be saved, but not by the puny plans of today’s politicians and bureaucrats. The only thing that would heal the planet is the removal of half the human race. Time has run out, the deck is stacked against us and nature never loses.

Nature abhors imbalance, and our planet has been severely damaged by the careless actions of humans over the centuries. A rebalancing through natural occurrences is nothing new, and if we paid attention to history, we would know that. Disasters like hurricanes, fires and floods reorder the natural state. Opportunistic diseases decimate populations in both the human and animal kingdoms. Nature will use every resource available to restore balance, and we are foolish to think we can “tame” it.

This does not mean some dystopian “Mad Max” scenario, but it does mean a lot of pain and loss. The real test will be whether or not we can learn to temper our worst instincts and build a world where we live in close harmony with nature. If we persist in trying to “fix” climate change (and all the other problems we created) while hanging on to old-style governments and religious systems, it will never work.

Humankind’s Achilles’ heel is that we never learn from history, and are therefore doomed to repeat it. — L.D.Y., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Dear L.D.Y.: Many readers will find your synopsis of the “human condition” affirming of their worldview, while others will see it as a depressing, fatalistic diatribe against human progress. Others may contend that none of this has any place in a syndicated newspaper column by a veterinarian. But for some time, I have sought to use this column to expand people’s understanding of the connections between animal, human and environmental health.

The animal, plant, microorganism and mineral kingdoms are interdependent and connected by the web of life that comprises the planetary biosphere. These kingdoms and their connections are endangered by the expanding, biosphere-disrupting and desecrating “anthroposphere” that modern industrial civilization has created. No man is an island. Many people, young and old, are aware of this, and suffer from what is now medically recognized as eco-anxiety.

But there is hope. We can all do something, starting with learning about the scientific, medical, ethical, economic, social and political solutions that can be adopted for the common good. For some inspiring signs of international action advancing the concept and praxis of One Health, see this list of resources compiled by veterinarian Dr. Cheryl Stroud: onehealthcommission.org/en/resources__services/one_health_strategic_action_plans.

We have surely reached the end of the beginning, and must now choose: Either evolve, or continue on the path of suffering, destruction and the extinction of the life and beauty of our planet. In particular, the individual egocentrism and collective anthropocentrism in religious traditions and political ideologies must be removed to help achieve a more eco-centric, empathetic way of life.

