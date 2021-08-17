Animal Doctor: Deer hunters, venison consumers beware

Three-quarters of novel or emerging infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic, and the international wildlife trade — estimated to be a $10 billion market each year — is a major source of risk. A series of public health crises have put the issue in the spotlight, shifting attention from diseases of economically important livestock species to those that are most likely to cause problems in humans. Experts say a One Health approach that accounts for the entire human-animal-ecosystem interface is the solution to mitigating risk. (Full story: JAVMA News, 6/23)

An international panel of 12 legal experts has drafted an official definition of ecocide after months of deliberation. The definition was released with a proposed law that would be the fifth crime prosecuted by the International Criminal Court if enacted. The experts have defined ecocide as “unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts.” If the law attached is enacted, those accused of ecocide would be tried alongside those who have been accused of crimes against humanity and genocide. (From EcoWatch.com)