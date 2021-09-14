Animal Doctor: Dealing with dog anal gland and sac problems

Dear Dr. Fox: Please tell me the best way for dogs to empty their anal glands without having a vet express them.
My dog is a 2 1/2-year-old border collie, and I assume his issue may be partially related to the type of food he eats. I took him to the vet knowing he wasn’t feeling well. The vet confirmed his painful upset stomach and also said that his anal glands were full, so she expressed them. Never said anything about a temperature.
He was not any better the next day, so I took him back and saw a different vet. She took his temperature and it was 104 degrees, and she prescribed antibiotics. It took almost six days for the fever to subside and two weeks longer to get his strength back. — M.W., Vinita, Oklahoma
Dear M.W.: We all know about skunks’ anal glands, which have evolved as weapons of defense to spray and confuse/disorient predators. Dogs also have anal glands, which may play a role in territorial marking and social communication by scent with other dogs passing by. Secretions from these glands coat the feces as the dog defecates.
Chronic anal gland and sac problems in dogs can have multiple causes. Having the sacs manually squeezed out periodically can bring temporary relief when there is impaction (blocking of the duct), but can also cause some damage, inflammation and persistence of the underlying problem. Dogs will often scoot to relieve the irritation, sometimes removing the blockage in the process. Often, the sacs empty where the dog is lying, leading to a stinky sofa or carpet. (The stains are best removed with enzyme cleaners like Nature’s Miracle.)
As you mentioned, anal gland and sac problems can be associated with food allergies and intolerances, such as to corn, soy and beef, so you may want to look at the ingredients in your dog’s food. Often, the contents of manufactured pet food are difficult to discern from the labels, so you may want to try my home-prepared dog food (posted on my website, drfoxonehealth.com).
Dogs need to be physically active, especially before and between meals (but not immediately after). Less active dogs tend to have irregular bowel movements and are often constipated, which can interfere with the normal emptying of the anal sac contents when the dog defecates. Also, dog foods with low fiber content and/or high fat content can lead to chronically loose stools, which do not help empty out the anal sac. Dogs need a good, semi-firm stool to do the job.
Chronic inflammatory bowel disease and other gut microbiome disorders can be coupled with impacted anal gland sacs. I therefore advise giving dogs 1 tablespoon per 30 to 40 pounds body weight of unsweetened shredded coconut in their food daily.
Anal sacs can become inflamed (sacculitis) and abscessed, calling for antibiotics and analgesics. A general anesthetic and flushing out of the anal sacs may be advised. In some instances, these scent organs can become cancerous and need to be removed. This is not without the risk of anal sphincter damage and subsequent fecal incontinence.
A recent survey in the U.K. (veterinarians D.G. O’Neill and associates, Veterinary Record, July 2021) found high susceptibility to noncancerous anal sac problems in cockapoos, cavalier King Charles spaniels and brachycephalic breeds. I attribute this mainly to low activity levels in these poor dogs, who, like the popular pugs and French bulldogs, have such difficulty breathing. Obese dogs were also more prone to anal sac issues.
In the final analysis, once anal gland problems are recognized, immediate attention is called for beyond periodic manual squeezing by a veterinarian or dog groomer.
WOLF PROTECTION ENDS: ANOTHER BLUNDER?
The Biden administration is under fire for the unforeseen catastrophic consequences of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. Now Associated Press reporters Matthew Brown and John Flesher write “Biden backs end to protections for gray wolves” (APnews.com, Aug. 21). They make it very clear in their article, as I have in my writings, that removing the gray wolf from protection under the Endangered Species Act will have catastrophic consequences on the species and the ecology.
This news makes me wonder if the public face of compassion and empathy our current president projects is genuine or if he is victim to advisers with limited in-field intelligence, be it with regard to Americans and their allies in Afghanistan or the wolves of North America. I trust he is not deaf to reason or blind to sound science.
The protection of the gray wolf should not end unless we, as a culture, choose to terminate responsibility for our national heritage, indigenous species and the life, health and beauty of this continent. Wolf protection is an ethical imperative, as is addressing the climate and extinction crises.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.