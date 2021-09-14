Animal Doctor: Dealing with dog anal gland and sac problems

Dear Dr. Fox: Please tell me the best way for dogs to empty their anal glands without having a vet express them.

My dog is a 2 1/2-year-old border collie, and I assume his issue may be partially related to the type of food he eats. I took him to the vet knowing he wasn’t feeling well. The vet confirmed his painful upset stomach and also said that his anal glands were full, so she expressed them. Never said anything about a temperature.

He was not any better the next day, so I took him back and saw a different vet. She took his temperature and it was 104 degrees, and she prescribed antibiotics. It took almost six days for the fever to subside and two weeks longer to get his strength back. — M.W., Vinita, Oklahoma

Dear M.W.: We all know about skunks’ anal glands, which have evolved as weapons of defense to spray and confuse/disorient predators. Dogs also have anal glands, which may play a role in territorial marking and social communication by scent with other dogs passing by. Secretions from these glands coat the feces as the dog defecates.