Animal Doctor: COVID-19 pandemic insights and issues

What people eat, and what they feed their animals, can certainly affect their immune systems. Obesity, in particular, can reduce the protective effectiveness of vaccinations. According to Dr. L. Bailey, “among 134,209 inpatients with COVID-19, mortality was more frequent among patients with obesity and diabetes.” (See study summary at pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34537362 .) And health care workers surveyed by Dr. H. Kim in several countries had a lower incidence and severity of COVID-19 infection if they were vegetarians. (See study summary at nutrition.bmj.com/content/4/1/257 .)

I will end on these sage words: “Each of us can have a positive impact upon these fundamentals by demonstrating and inspiring an enhanced mindfulness, beginning most basically with what we eat and how all of our daily choices and actions may be affecting animals and natural habitats. Ultimately, the survival, not only of other life forms on this planet, but also of our own, will depend upon humanity’s ability to recognize the oneness of all that exists and the importance and deeper significance of compassion for all life.” — excerpted from “What the COVID-19 Crisis Is Telling Humanity” by David O. Wiebers and Valery L. Feigin, appearing in the July 2020 volume of Neuroepidemiology