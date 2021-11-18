Animal Doctor: Concerns about roundups of wild horses

It is the cattle, and not the wild horses, that are a blight on rangelands. Humans have taken over the role of predator and, therefore, some reduction of horse numbers may be indicated. But many captured horses can be adopted out to responsible owners. Stallions can be vasectomized, and mares given long-acting hormone implants to inhibit ovulation, before being released back into the wild to help with population control.

There are a few nonprofit organizations doing good work to provide sanctuary for wild horses/mustangs. For example, my wife and I donate to Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary in Arizona.

Dear Dr. Fox: What is your opinion of dog parks: Do the benefits of leash-free exercise and social interaction outweigh the drawbacks? Also, we were always told to keep puppies away from other animals until they were fully vaccinated, but now we’re hearing that it’s more important to socialize them, even before that fully vaccinated date. The thinking is that there is less risk of illness than of problems from not being socialized, which could set them up for behavioral issues throughout their lives. What are your thoughts? — G.F., San Diego