Animal Doctor: Community concerns for animals, natural habitat

Dear Dr. Fox: I am a tremendous fan of your column and support your truths regarding treatment of animals. I live in a development in Naples, Florida, on a one-third acre plot on one of five lakes that are joined together and ultimately go out to the bay. When I purchased my house in 2004, there were no restrictions on feeding wildlife, but the association revised the rules. The covenants now prohibit the feeding of wildlife.

In the past, I have occasionally given some wild bird seed and corn to some of the resident ducks, particularly if a female duck has ducklings, as they have been on the nest with little food for some time. As we are all required to have our lawns neatly mown and with no weeds, there is little for the ducks to feed on.

We have fewer and fewer ducks, as the association intended, as they claimed that the ducks were fouling up the lakes and leading to excessive algae. I find this ridiculous because the lakes are also retention ponds, and all the runoff of fertilizers, weedkillers, etc. — plus all the runoff from the roads and nearby strip mall — go into these lakes.