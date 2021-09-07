Animal Doctor: Climate change concerns questioned

Dear Dr. Fox: I read your column titled “Climate change harming farm animals” and was appalled at your ignorance. You may know something about animals, but your knowledge of climate science is just plain wrong. I am not complaining about your lack of knowledge —I am disgusted about you using your platform to try to influence other uninformed people. Please stick to your claimed expertise as an “Animal Doc” and leave climate science to others who are qualified to discuss it! — P.H., Ph.D., Seattle

Dear P.H.: I am always open to receiving critical comments and will post corrections as warranted. Can you be more specific in your concerns? Also, in what specialty is your doctoral degree?

P.H. responds: My major concern is your pontificating about climate change and claiming it is proven science. That couldn’t be further from the facts. Nowhere do you present any proof of the effects of climate change on animals or anything else. I agree the climate is changing (although there is no proof that the changes are a result of man’s influence). Your article doesn’t directly claim the changes are caused by man, but you certainly imply it.