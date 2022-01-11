Animal Doctor: Climate change and the demise of reptiles and amphibians

This is not new. We have been reducing forest area to grow crops and meat-producing herds, eliminating other animal species, burning trees and emitting methane gases for a long time. We are just now becoming aware of the damage we have been doing — damage that will make life much more difficult for our offspring in the decades to come. Perhaps related to all this, my 47-year-old daughter has elected not to have children. I wish I had the answers. — E.B., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear E.B.: Your daughter is not alone in deciding not to reproduce. This will have economic consequences in some countries, as China now fears with its declining birth rate. But this is the best decision for the planet, though it is generally opposed for various political, religious and economic reasons. A Pew Research Center survey finds that more people in the U.S. are not having children. Considering the millions of displaced and able-bodied refugees seeking sanctuary in the U.S. and Europe, there should be no significant labor shortages in the future.