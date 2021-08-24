Animal Doctor: Anti-flea product harms puppy

My next step would probably be a full detox. I've been given a lot of suggestions — one vet advised me to give Obi milk thistle, chlorella and other supplements — but I can't confirm if the dosages are correct for Obi's weight, and whether it's safe to mix the supplements with his Keppra.

I had asked to do a blood transfusion, and that's an option, though they've warned me about the possible development of pancreatitis. Our previous dog went through months of hell with pancreatitis, so I don't want to risk that with our pup.

I'll be discussing next steps with the team at the university vet hospital here, and would like your view on it, as well. I'm just trying to get decent, reliable info on how to help our Obi. — D.A., Ninove, Belgium

Dear D.A.: I am glad that some of my writings on this issue are spreading around the world. No pup as young as yours should have been given this product.

For detox and additional seizure control, I recommend giving Obi 1 teaspoon of coconut oil twice daily in his food, and 3 mg of melatonin midmorning and in the evening. I have emailed a veterinary expert on this issue, Dr. W. Jean Dodds, to advise you further on the detox; she will send you her articles and advice.