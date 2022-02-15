Animal Doctor: Animals' rights: Liberation from legal limbo

Democracy is better served when political leaders take the bull by the horns and do not chicken out, duck the issues or get hamstrung and hog-tied to major donors, especially Big Ag and Big Pharm. All states and nations need lawmakers who eschew pork-barrel politics, ignoring invitations from hog-wild lobbyists to beef up their campaign coffers by pigging out at the corporate trough.

Lawmakers and citizens alike need to bone up on the science of animal sentience (visit drfoxonehealth.com/post/animal-sentience) and then take a gander at our collective duty of care. For example, the fate of America’s wolves is now in doubt after their removal from the Endangered Species List. The Biden administration has been inert in responding to appeals to revoke this federal action, and there are only 6,000 wolves remaining in the lower 48 states.

STOP BLAMING NATURE FOR ALL CLIMATE DISASTERS

Hazards such as floods, droughts and heat waves might be natural, but disasters are human-made, argues a new paper by disaster researcher Emmanuel Raju, sustainability expert Emily Boyd and climate scientist Friederike Otto. “Disasters occur when hazards meet vulnerability,” they write — such as when the most vulnerable groups of people are pushed to live in hazardous areas. The authors state that “a discourse in which the role of human activity in disasters is clearly communicated — as opposed to blaming nature or the climate — will be more conducive to a proactive, equitable and ultimately successful approach to reducing impacts of disasters.” (“Stop blaming the climate for disasters,” E. Raju, E. Boyd and F. Otto, Communications Earth and Environment, Jan. 10)

