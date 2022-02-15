Animal Doctor: Animals' rights: Liberation from legal limbo

Dear Readers: Aside from some animal welfare, anti-cruelty and endangered species protection laws, animals are still largely regarded by our judicial system as objects of property. However, the evidence of their sentience is slowly making progress in society’s collective psyche.
One year ago, a nonprofit group called Nonhuman Rights Project filed a writ of habeas corpus in the New York State Court of Appeals on behalf of a captive elephant at the Bronx Zoo named Happy. Happy has spent more than 40 years in captivity, and should be placed in an open sanctuary with eventual social contact with other elephants rescued from extreme confinement and social deprivation.
Habeas corpus petitions have only been filed thus far on behalf of humans being held against their will. This case, which the court has now agreed to hear, will raise the issue of whether Happy is a “thing” or a “person” with certain rights, writes Julie Knopp with Compassionate Action for Animals. In her article “Happy the Elephant Is Giving Animals Their Day in Court” (Star Tribune, Dec. 31), Knopp underscores the fact that factory farmed animals live under even worse conditions than this elephant, and that their welfare needs to be addressed — as well as the negative environmental impact of industrial animal agriculture and its risks to human health from zoonotic and food-borne illnesses.
In 2018, Californians’ moral outrage and loving concern for animals was evident in their approval of Proposition 12 by a 2-1 ratio. The law, which was to take effect Jan. 1, 2022, requires that breeding pigs (sows), laying hens and veal calves be given enough space to stand and turn around. However, implementation of this humane initiative has been blocked by a lawsuit filed by the California Grocers Associations, the California Restaurant Association, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, California Retailers Association and meat processor Kruse & Son Inc. The plaintiffs are seeking a 28-month delay until final regulations for enforcement of the rules are officially adopted, according to Associated Press reporter Scott McFetridge.
Pushing back against efforts to improve the welfare of commercially exploited animals, nonprofit organizations like the Humane Farming Association claim that changes would increase consumer costs. In reality, it is the monopolistic control by four giant meat and poultry processors — Tyson Foods, Cargill, JBS and National Beef Packing — that are causing price distortions. These companies are profiting royally while consumer prices for meat and poultry are skyrocketing. In response, President Joe Biden is proposing to give $1 billion to support small, independent meat and poultry producers whose profit margins are shrinking.
This is now becoming ludicrous. This proposed $1 billion subsidy is contrary to the initiatives needed to address climate change, consumer health and animals’ rights and welfare. And as a vegetarian, I find that the costs of other basic food commodities are rising just as much as meat.
Democracy is better served when political leaders take the bull by the horns and do not chicken out, duck the issues or get hamstrung and hog-tied to major donors, especially Big Ag and Big Pharm. All states and nations need lawmakers who eschew pork-barrel politics, ignoring invitations from hog-wild lobbyists to beef up their campaign coffers by pigging out at the corporate trough.
Lawmakers and citizens alike need to bone up on the science of animal sentience (visit drfoxonehealth.com/post/animal-sentience) and then take a gander at our collective duty of care. For example, the fate of America’s wolves is now in doubt after their removal from the Endangered Species List. The Biden administration has been inert in responding to appeals to revoke this federal action, and there are only 6,000 wolves remaining in the lower 48 states.
STOP BLAMING NATURE FOR ALL CLIMATE DISASTERS
Hazards such as floods, droughts and heat waves might be natural, but disasters are human-made, argues a new paper by disaster researcher Emmanuel Raju, sustainability expert Emily Boyd and climate scientist Friederike Otto. “Disasters occur when hazards meet vulnerability,” they write — such as when the most vulnerable groups of people are pushed to live in hazardous areas. The authors state that “a discourse in which the role of human activity in disasters is clearly communicated — as opposed to blaming nature or the climate — will be more conducive to a proactive, equitable and ultimately successful approach to reducing impacts of disasters.” (“Stop blaming the climate for disasters,” E. Raju, E. Boyd and F. Otto, Communications Earth and Environment, Jan. 10)
