Animal Doctor: Animal adoption can be costly

Dear Dr. Fox: I recently lost my dog. She was 16 years old. I really miss her. I have another dog who is 7, and he misses her, too. Both Chihuahua mixes. I’ve been looking around for a similar dog to adopt — nothing fancy, just a small mixed-breed adult.

I’ve been looking on Petfinder, and all the dogs are in “rescue organizations” that seem to keep the dogs in foster homes and charge anywhere from $450 to $600 to adopt one. A “choice” dog like a purebred or puppy is sometimes more.

What is going on? All my dogs have been rescued from Humane Society shelters. The fee was usually $50 to $150, depending on the dog’s age.

I have no problem paying an adoption fee: It is actually a bargain, since the dog is neutered, vet-checked and has his shots. But $450 to $600 seems a bit exorbitant. Am I right in thinking that these organizations are “adopting” highly desirable dogs from shelters and then readopting them for a profit?

In one way, these high fees could protect the dogs from being adopted by just anyone. But in another way, they are discouraging legitimate adopters who can’t afford the fee.