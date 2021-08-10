Animal Doctor: Agriculture, climate crisis and public health

Dear Dr. Fox: We read your liberal viewpoint with frustration as you blame farming for the woes of our modern culture. It is U.S. agriculture that halted global famine and increased world food production. You run around screaming like Chicken Little. Where is your effort at pushing for individuals to produce some of their own food instead of eating industrial foods?

It's not farming that is the problem. Overpopulation is the problem. You should preach about that issue. — N.G., Pennsylvania

Dear N.G.: I am not a "liberal," but rather a realist. You are quite correct that human overpopulation is a critical issue, along with overconsumption in more affluent countries and sectors of society. But the industrialization of agriculture has not helped feed the hungry world since its global corporatization, which has marginalized many sustainable Indigenous farming practices. Farmers become corporate serfs both in the U.S. and abroad. Parity and social justice finish up on the manure heap, while those on top farm the government for more subsidies.

Nobel laureate Norman Borlaug, who developed hybrid high-yield wheat to "feed the hungry world," feared corporate takeover by multinational agribusiness for exactly these reasons. For details, go to pbs.org and search for "Norman Borlaug."