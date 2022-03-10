Animal Doctor: A pugnacious pug problem

Dear Dr. Fox: We adopted a little brindle pug a few months ago, when she was 9 months old. She had been returned to the breeder because the people no longer wanted her, and she just ran with the pack until we got her, living in a shed out back. She was at the very least ignored, and most likely mistreated. She had never worn a collar, been walked or been taught even a simple command like “sit.”

She learns quickly, though. At the beginning, it was almost impossible to walk Starr, as she was reactive to every dog and person we passed — jumping, pulling, barking, etc. We’ve been working with her daily, and she’s made great progress, and can pretty much walk by anyone now without getting set off. She is a joyful, playful girl now, and seems very happy to be here.

Our problem is her severe territoriality. She is making it impossible to have anyone over to the house or yard without her constantly barking while they’re here. We’ve tried positive and negative reinforcement methods without success. With effort, my husband can get her calmed down briefly, but even then, anytime someone stands up, comes in or goes out, she starts again. She’s only 18 pounds and does not bite, so isn’t scary, just very unpleasant.

Incidentally, when we’ve taken her to a kennel to play for a few hours with other dogs, she plays well and never barks. A totally different animal.

I know why she’s protective of her home, but wish there was some way for her not to be so agitated when others are here. Do you have any suggestions? — S.B., Ashland, Oregon

Dear S.B.: The defensive-aggressive behavior your dog is manifesting is, as you surmise, probably due to her anxiety related to her prior mistreatment. You have tried positive and negative reinforcement, and have no doubt jumped through hoops with her. In my opinion, some changes in her brain biochemistry are necessary to reduce the core of her anxiety.

First, try a few drops of the calming essential oil of lavender on a bandanna around her neck. Put it on, and after five minutes or so, give her a favorite treat. Then remove the bandanna and sit quietly together, perhaps brushing or massaging her, for five to 10 minutes. Do this a few times, and then repeat when visitors come.

If there is still no change, then I advise you to discuss a trial course of Prozac with Starr’s veterinarian. This is ONLY after you try the lavender, however.

Also, consider putting a harness (NEVER a collar) on her and having a guest take the leash and walk outside, while you follow and encourage your dog. Having the opportunity to play and run with another friendly dog might also be good behavioral therapy. Keep me posted!

Importance of pandemic prevention

The human and financial tolls of pandemics like COVID-19 are far greater than the costs of preventing spillover events — the transfer of diseases from wildlife to humans — in the first place, according to analysis in Science Advances. Prevention can be accomplished by enhancing the surveillance and tracking of diseases in wild animals, controlling the global wildlife trade and preserving forests. The researchers say preserving wildlife habitat would cost 10% of the annual economic toll of zoonotic diseases. (Full story: The Guardian, Feb. 4)

U.S. HOUSE PASSES BAN ON MINK FARMING

After hundreds of mink farms experienced SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks, the U.S. House of Representatives added a provision to the America COMPETES Act to ban mink farming throughout the country. This cruel fur industry has become a public health risk since the animals and the farm workers continue to infect each other. Mink are a highly susceptible species, and could become the source of new mutations to infect humans and wildlife when they escape from the small cages in which they are raised.

The provision banning mink farming was approved as part of a larger bloc of amendments, including a separate measure to crack down globally on live wildlife markets because of the risks they pose of infectious, zoonotic disease. There is virtually no domestic market for mink in the U.S., with some 80% of pelts being sold to China.

