In honor of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa's recent "Rock the Dock" showcase, James Watts, Jimmie Tramel and summer intern Lydia Fletcher discuss "yacht rock," the music that was designed to upset parents, but is now the stuff grandpas are listening to. Plus, previews of upcoming Scene content.