Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

One of the first restaurants that offered not just a meal, but an experience. Nicole Marshall Middleton and James Watts look back at Casa Bonita, and discuss the future of the Pepto-Bismol pink building at the corner of 21st Street and Sheridan Road.