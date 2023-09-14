One of the first restaurants that offered not just a meal, but an experience. Nicole Marshall Middleton and James Watts look back at Casa Bonita, and discuss the future of the Pepto-Bismol pink building at the corner of 21st Street and Sheridan Road.
From Charlie Mitchell's to Celebrity Restaurant and Crystal's Pizza to Casa Bonita; this week's episode is about restaurants you should have gone to, but no longer can.
Throwback Tulsa: Casa Bonita closes for final time 12 years ago
The legend
The massive restaurant opened in 1971, when a smaller percentage of the population “ate out” and when Mexican food was very much a novelty to Oklahomans. Our idea of Mexican cuisine opened at 2120 S. Sheridan Road and fascinated young and old alike in a way that no other establishment on the street ever had. It opened on a portion of Sheridan that had only been paved in the 1960s. It became an anchor tenant on a road identified as “the road to the zoo,” or for it being lined with strip-center shopping, or for a few entertainment centers ranging from the long-gone (like the Boman Twin movie theater) to the long-running (like the venerable Sheridan Lanes bowling alley).
The beginning
The fascination with Casa Bonita (translation: “pretty house”) lingers nearly a half-century after opening, as evidenced by 2018 rumors. A false belief that Casa Bonita was reopening started a social media wildfire that had nostalgic Tulsans ready to raise the little flag again — the one on each table that brought a server to you, ready to refill drinks and bring more food.
Steve Crane/Tulsa World
Happy diners
It’s hard to forget what we witnessed at Casa Bonita. Where else did you go to eat and happily got in line outside of the building? That could happen, and that’s at a 35,000-square-foot restaurant with seating for 800. That’s how popular it was, especially Friday and Saturday nights, and it was even busier during the Tulsa State Fair, when a bus would deliver fairgoers to the restaurant for dinner.
Tulsa World file
The food
If dining out was limited, just as unusual in the early 1970s was the all-you-can-eat dinner. I can’t remember what year it hit this price-point, but I remember when the bill crossed $20 for my parents, myself and my brother, and I thought, “Wow, Mom and Dad really love us to spend that much.”
Tulsa World file
The deluxe dinner
The all-you-can-eat meal was the “deluxe dinner,” with enchiladas, a crispy taco, rice and beans. I remember it being delicious in 1972.
The sopapillas
Seconds? Yes, please. The flag was raised for “Tex-mex” refills, as well as for dessert in the form of fried-dough sopapillas, served hot with honey.
The cave room
You ordered at one spot along the line, and you picked up your meal at another spot before being led away to a dining room by an employee with a walkie-talkie who was getting information about open seating options (I want that job, 9-year-old me decided). “The caves, please,” I must have requested oodles of times, sometimes unsuccessfully (because many people wanted to eat at a table inside a cave), and I would then try, “Waterfall room, please?”
STEPHEN PINGRY
When the Cave Room was full ...
I can remember the boyhood disappointment at ending up in one of the fancy dining rooms, as if the restaurant’s Mexican village, full of artificial trees and a jail and mariachis stopping at your table to perform weren’t enough of an experience.
The owners
They also offered an arcade with skeeball and, later, some of the first video games we’d ever seen. There was a theater with puppet shows and a magician. A carousel. A visit to the “treasure room” for a final treat. It was magical for a child. As an adult, I became a manager for the restaurant company that was started by Bill Waugh, who essentially invented Taco Bueno first, then Casa Bonita and finally Crystal’s Pizza & Spaghetti, which is where I worked and which had a location in the same shopping center as Casa Bonita. The best Bill Waugh story I ever heard as a manager (he’d sold the company before I could work for him): Back in the early 1970s, the four Casa Bonita restaurants were going great guns, and the Tulsa store was reportedly the busiest restaurant in the state for years. Waugh brought the four stores’ head managers together for a meeting, and he allegedly led them outside the restaurant to a parking lot, where four new Corvettes awaited as gifts for his managers. Was the story true? I never knew, and I didn’t care because it seemed like the kind of magic that could happen at this place. It was part of the Casa Bonita legend. It seemed possible from the man whose buying of antiques and oddities from other countries filled Casa Bonita and Crystal’s, as well.
STAFF
Other locations
I’m always thrilled to hear people say how much they miss Crystal’s pizza (the product was superior to Casa Bonita, in my adult opinion), and with our own live entertainment, arcade, movie theater and more, I know how special a place we had at Crystal’s. But my love for Casa Bonita was forged long before. Forged in melted cheese, skeeball tickets and magic, which I’m happy to say I shared with my children when it reopened for a short time this century (and a few years ago at the Denver-area store, the only one still open, although there was one in Oklahoma City at one time).
Nostalgia
Sheridan Road has extended farther south for many miles over the years, filled with entrances to new neighborhoods and intersections surrounded by new shopping options and, yes, new restaurants. Tulsa offers many better Mexican food options today, but how many dining options exist for families that children will be talking about, excitedly, a half-century later? There will still be Tulsans who remember Casa Bonita 50 years from now.
