From Cain's Ballroom to the BOK Center; from casinos to Theatre Tulsa, there is a wide variety of venues in the Tulsa area. A new Grady Nichols music video for the song 'Tulsa' will showcase these landmarks of the local arts scene. Jimmie Tramel and James Watts talk about these, plus previews of upcoming Scene content.
