With Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and Motley Crue performing at TU's football stadium this week, Jimmie Tramel and James Watts look back at past music events at the venue (including Aida in the 1930s) and preview upcoming Scene content.
Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel:
Scene Writer James Watts:
Photos: Alice Cooper, Motley Crue and Def Leppard play TU’s Chapman Stadium
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper performs on the World Tour 2023 stop at Chapman Stadium on the campus of the University of Tulsa on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Def Leppard
Def Leppard performs on the World Tour 2023 stop at Chapman Stadium on the campus of the University of Tulsa on Wednesday, August 16, 2023,
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Mötley Crüe
Mötley Crüe performs on the World Tour 2023 stop at Chapman Stadium on the campus of the University of Tulsa on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Def Leppard
Def Leppard performs on the World Tour 2023 stop at Chapman Stadium on the campus of the University of Tulsa on Wednesday, August 16, 2023,
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
