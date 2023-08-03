Jimmie Tramel
Lydia Fletcher
James D. Watts Jr.
Ed Galloway's Totem Pole Park near Foyil in Rogers County is getting new life, thanks to a Tulsa native artist. James Watts, Jimmie Tramel and summer intern Lydia Fletcher discuss this and other unique roadside attractions in the state. Plus, more on upcoming Scene content.
Tags
