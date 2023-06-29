Tulsa World Scene summer intern Lydia Fletcher joins James Watts to talk about Tulsa World Magazine's cover story on the Tulsa 50, the Tulsa World’s annual list of picks for the latest and greatest Tulsa has to offer. Plus, previews of upcoming Scene content.
Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: Scene Editor Nicole Marshall Middleton and Executive Editor Jason Collington talk about the Tulsa 50
