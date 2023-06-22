The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is partnering with Duet for a special new dinner series featuring the history of Tulsa’s historic musical hot spots from the past to the present, accompanied by a four-course gourmet meal.

The first dinner in the series will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave. It will focus on the Magician’s Theater, a basement club near 16th Street and Boston Avenue that flourished for a few years during the 1970s, and which featured performances by such luminaries as Eric Clapton, J.J. Cale, George Harrison, The GAP Band, Leon Russell, Little Feat, Average White Band and Gary Busey.

Short presentations on the theater’s history will be interspersed throughout the meal. The menu starts with a shrimp empanada with mango pico de gallo, followed by a chicken lasagna fra diavolo.

Short ribs braised with red wine and served with mashed potatoes will be followed by strawberry shortcake for dessert. Wine pairings will be available for each course.

Cost is $75 per person, which includes dinner and wine pairings. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.

