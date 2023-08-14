Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming run of the stage musical version of Disney's "Aladdin," which Celebrity Attractions will present Sept. 26-Oct. 1 at the Tulsa PAC.

Tickets are $25-$95, and may be purchased at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; or online at celebrityattractions.com.

Based on one of tales that make up the folk tale collection known as "One Thousand and One Nights," "Aladdin" is the story of a young boy whose discovery of an enchanted lamp, and the rambunctious genie who lives inside, transforms his life.

The animated version, which features Robin Williams as the irrepressible Genie, was released in 1992, and featured an Academy Award-winning soundtrack by Alan Mencken, including the Grammy Award-winning song "A Whole New World."

The stage musical includes all the songs from the film, along with three songs that were dropped from the original movies, and four newly composed songs.

Note: Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC are the only official retail outlets for "Aladdin" tickets, and that tickets purchased through other vendors may not be honored.