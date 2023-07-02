“Gathering Corn,” a 1998 painting by Choctaw and Chickasaw artist Norma Howard, is the latest image to go on display around the city as part of Gilcrease Museum’s “Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood” program.

Reproductions of Howard’s watercolor painting, depicting members of a Choctaw family harvesting corn by moonlight on a late summer evening, can be found at 31 sites, ranging from Central Library to Chandler Park, Mother Road Market to the Tulsa Zoo, The Riverwalk in Jenks to the Keystone Ancient Forest in Sand Springs.

The Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood program began in 2022 as a way to keep Tulsans engaged with the museum and its collections while the new Gilcrease Museum is being built.

Each location will include information about the artist and the image that is available by scanning a QR code at each site.

In addition, Gilcrease will be presenting a variety of public programming throughout the three-month run of “Gathering Corn” that will provide additional insights into the work on display, as well as broadening people’s understanding of art, art-making and Indigenous culture.

Among the planned programs are workshops in paper-making, Choctaw beadwork and ways Indigenous people use corn in their cooking, as well as a Family Festival on Aug. 12 at Chandler Park, which will feature “corny” art making, musical performances, storytelling and more.

All programming requires registration, and many activities have fees. For complete information on programming, as well as all locations where “Gathering Corn” will be on display: gilcrease.org.

