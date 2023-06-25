Old cinder blocks and Quikrete patches form a skatepark along the train tracks north of downtown Tulsa. Locals call it the "DIY skatepark" because it was obviously built by skaters. It’s not in a city or county park. If it were, the graffiti would be covered. Some of the graffiti is great, some is juvenile. Drone photos from high above revealed someone’s phone number spray-painted on the ground. Other photos showed designs too graphic to put in print. But this spot is (mostly) just family-friendly art that made a compelling photograph.
The Moment
- Mike Simons Tulsa World Magazine
-
-
- 0
