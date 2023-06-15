Southwood Home & Garden, which has been supplying Tulsa horticultural enthusiasts for years at its 91st Street and Lewis Avenue location, has sprouted some new growth to the north.

It opens a new location in the Shops at Mother Road Market, 1102 S. Lewis Ave., this weekend, offering a boutique experience with a curated selection of houseplants, gifts and decor.

The grand opening will be held Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18, with free wine and other libations, as well as 20 percent off all items.

Hours for the new location are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.