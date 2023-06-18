BRANSON, Missouri — Walking out of the Brown’s Candy Factory, Mom got a little nostalgic about Silver Dollar City.

Her first visit sometime around 1977 was when I was learning the ABCs and her youngest brother was in early elementary school (that’s how large Catholic families overlap). She and Dad brought us to the 1880s-era theme park nestled in the Ozarks that focused more on trades than rides.

“I remember everything was concentrated on one main street, and it wasn’t very big,” she said while we waited by the Time Traveler ride. “There were a lot of crafts like quilts, woodworking and glassblowing. There was always the train ride. I love the train ride.”

Mom really does love the train ride. It’s the oldest attraction at the park and one Mom requests all her kids and grandkids join.

As our family has grown, so has Silver Dollar City, which opened in 1960. It now spans about 100 acres and includes 12 entertainment stages, more than 40 rides and attractions, 60 stores and 18 restaurants.

For about 15 years, this has been the annual trip my family makes with Mom and my sister’s family. With spouses and children, that makes nine people. It may not be an exotic getaway, but it’s the kind of accessible and affordable trip we can lean into for low-stress activities together.

From Tulsa, driving takes a little more four hours with plenty of hotel options available, especially when looking for discounts. Branson boasts a roster of shows, from Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Irish singers, country music, magic shows and so, so many tribute acts.

There is a popular Tanger Outlets to find bargains and the more upscale Branson Landing located along a river with water flowing from the White River system. But, our family cannot pass up Silver Dollar City.

It’s unlike other theme parks across the country in that it fits into the hills; the lush landscape dominates the aesthetic and architecture. It started with nature, not a concrete slab.

Recently, our extended family returned to Branson, spending a day at the park. I used to think the kids would outgrow this trip. Not so.

When the kids were toddlers to late elementary age, they could not get enough of the Fireman’s Landing at the park. The firefighter motifs don the kiddie rides, and a two-story firehouse is full of balls and hands-on activities.

Then, the kids grew into pre-teens and ventured into the rides, and Silver Dollar City has some breathtaking choices. Now, we can let them roam, and they come back happy.

Before you go, download the Silver Dollar City app. It will make life easier in finding out estimated wait times or when shows are starting. The ride wait times vary with popularity. For some, like the train, we waited less than five minutes, but a water ride had us in line for about 45 minutes.

Topping the kids’ favorite list is the Time Traveler. The steampunk-themed ride spends most of its time upside down as it spins along a 95-foot drop with breakneck speeds in between.

When my 15-year-old daughter disembarked from her first trip on the Time Traveler, she couldn’t describe it: “What even was that? I’ve got to do that again.” She went at least three times.

The next favorite rollercoaster was the Wildfire, with its high-flying view overseeing the Ozarks just before plunging into loops. Powderkeg is the fastest, going from zero to 53 mph in 2.8 seconds. The boy cousins loved it while my daughter felt a little rattled.

Another family tradition is Thunderation, located near the park entrance. Built in 1993, it was the gateway ride when kids became pre-teens and wanted to ease into a rollercoaster experience. It’s not the scariest or quickest, but it’s their fond memory.

My own fond rollercoaster choice will be going away at the year’s end. Fire in the Hole opened in 1972 as an innovative, indoor ride with a few twists and drops in a dark cave. More than 25 million people have gone through the makeshift caves.

Riders hear about the real-life mining town of Marmaros and the vigilante group called the Baldknobbers, who are creepy whether portrayed or in old photos. The aged effects come off somewhat silly, but that’s the fun of it. By today’s standards the ride is tame, or in the words of my kids, “boring.”

My dad, who died in 1989, loved going on the ride with me as a child, and it made me feel so grown up. He exaggerated being scared for my benefit, and we laughed at our absurdity. It was a bit sad to say goodbye to Fire in the Hole, but new memories will be made in whatever will take its place.

Silver Dollar City isn’t complete without a water ride. If you do one, go on Mystic River Falls, but know you will get wet. An eight-person raft goes through a water channel before being elevated on a rotating four-platform, eight-story lift.

When opening three years ago, the ride was touted as the “tallest drop on a water raft in the Western Hemisphere” and feels like it. But like with the rollercoasters, the view at the top is astonishing.

While waiting in line, a smart teenager, clearly a park veteran, wisely changed from his socks and sneakers into Crocs. I found out the hard way that a nearby attraction allows visitors to pay 25 cents to shoot a bucket of water at riders.

Though I was soaked to the skin, it felt rather good on a hot day, except for wet feet. Consider flip-flops or something waterproof.

Of course, we all rode the 20-minute ride around the park on the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train, giving a nice break and views. There’s a short stop for a “robbery” by hillbilly bandits, going off a script of campy and dated jokes.

But, we got the actors on an off day, when their props didn’t work and everything that could go wrong did. It made sense for them to go off script, which ended up being hilarious.

As I’ve gotten older and more prone to vertigo, I’m drawn to the musical acts.

At the saloon, the Frontier Follies is celebrating its 50th anniversary. I remembered this performance as a kid attending with my grandparents, mesmerized by the high-kicking dancers.

The show hasn’t lost its charm or comedic timing. Five times a day, performers put on a truly funny act around a story of two vaudevillian producers, Roots and Koontz. The updated show includes an anniversary song referencing plotlines and characters from the past five decades including Carrie Nation, Mean Murphy and Red River Ronald.

Returning is the Nik Wallenda Zirkus through July 16 that features high-wire acts, impressive acrobatics and aerial stunts mixed with comedy.

Like myself, Silver Dollar City is feeling nostalgic. This summer, the park is resurrecting some favorite characters, who will roam around the Main Street talking to and entertaining passersby.

The tradespeople will be showing off their skills throughout the day. And, a new garden of rocking chairs is available next to games of checkers, cornhole or classic board games.

Food plays a big part in the park, with an array of selections including traditional skillet meals, barbecue, pizza, hamburgers, frozen lemonade, kettle chips, funnel cakes and ice cream.

The cinnamon bread sold at Clara Belle’s bakery near the water rides in Rivertown is worth carrying around the park. We ate at the Rivertown Smokehouse, with food running anywhere from about $12 to $25. The smoked turkey, sausage and ribs hit the spot alongside delicious desserts such as blueberry butter cake and bread pudding.

Another food option is a $35 add-on for the Summer Tasting Passport. It allows for a choice of five food items from among a list of restaurants. While the portions aren’t always full-sized, it’s plenty for a day at the park.

Later in the year, the park shifts to match the seasons. In the fall is the Harvest Festival, with tens of thousands of illuminated pumpkins. The holidays are spectacular, with more than 6.5 million LED lights on every building in the park. All these led to the Silver Dollar City being named the No. 1 Theme Park in America by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The last time we went to the holiday festival, Mom and I attended “It’s a Wonderful Life” and a “Christmas Carol,” both about 45 minutes. It’s one of my favorite memories with her.

That’s what family vacations are supposed to do: create warm feelings of nostalgia.

