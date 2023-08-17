Mazzio’s has launched a new line of personal-sized pizzas, inspired by the kind of offerings that might be had from a food truck.

The new Street Pizzas, which will be available for a limited time, are made using a new dough that is shaped in into a oblong form. The spicy tomato sauce that is known as Ken’s Sauce (in homage to the chain’s founder) serves as the base, and the pizzas are topped with a mixture of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Street Pizzas can be ordered with single toppings, which are $7.99 each, or one can choose from five specialty combinations, which are $9.99 each. All Street Pizzas are served with a small cup of Mike’s Hot Honey for dipping.

The specialty pizzas are the Street Combo, with pepperoni, sausage, roasted onions and green peppers; the Boss Hog, with pepperoni, ham, pork sausage and bacon; the Chicken Q, with barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized roasted onions and cheddar cheese; the Mamma Mia, topped with garlic olive oil, grilled chicken, artichokes, black olives, feta cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini; and the Street Taco, with a spicy bean sauce, the mozzarella/provolone cheese blend with cheddar, beef, roasted jalapeños and onions, and tomatoes. Taco sauce upon request.

“Food trucks have become a staple at community gatherings and events, introducing people to bold, new and authentic flavors,” said Stuart Myers, vice president of marketing & sales. “Mazzio’s Street Pizzas recreate the food truck experience by combining flavor-forward pizzas with a budget-friendly and convenient experience.”

Mazzio’s Street Pizzas will be available at participating restaurant locations through Nov. 5. mazzios.com.

Lowood Garden Party

Lowood, 817 E. Third St., will host a Garden Party featuring Eric Flanagan, owner of Flanagan Wines in California, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Tickets for the event are $85, and available at exploretock.com/lowoodtulsa.

Eric Flanagan will discuss the wines that have been paired with the dishes that will be prepared over an open fire on the restaurant’s patio. The menu will include Grand Cattle wagyu beef ribs and steamship shanks, jalapeño and cheddar sausage, salmon cooked over embers, a grilled ratatouille, blistered sweet peppers, slow-cooked beans and bacon, smoked pineapple, and roasted stone fruit and honeyed ricotta.

Flanagan Wines began in 1999, and grew out of Flanagan’s love of wine and his travels to famed wine-making regions of the world. His wines make use of grapes from many of the top vineyards in Sonoma County.

Tacos? A Capital idea

Does Tulsa really need another taco restaurant?

Apparently there are those who believe we do, as Capital Tacos, a Florida-based chain that sells...well...tacos, has announced it has “secured the brand’s first-ever franchise agreement for the state of Oklahoma.”

The franchise will be owned and operated by Shana Howard, a local Tulsa resident and long-time sales professional. Exactly where and when this franchise will open is uncertain.

“Nothing definitive has been decided, but we’re most interested in south Tulsa real estate,” said Howard in a press release. “We’re vetting second-generation restaurant properties, so locals can expect to see a new face in a familiar area.”

Capital Tacos opened its first store in Tampa, Fla., in 2013. It began a franchising push in 2022, and now has locations in North Carolina, Georgia and Colorado.

The menu for Capital Tacos includes tacos with names such as the Catawampus (fried chicken), the Big Kahuana (fried fish) and Ground Beast (ground meat), along with quesadillas, burritos and salads.

Kitchen 66 accepting entrants

Kitchen 66, the food entrepreneur incubator program sponsored by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, is accepting applications through Monday, Aug. 21, for “El Programa de Lanzamiento (Launch Program),” which is designed for Spanish-speaking food entrepreneurs.

Participants of the program, which will be taught entirely in Spanish, will learn skills ranging from marketing and public relations to securing business financing and permits. Additionally, participants will have access to commercial kitchen space and pop-up sales avenues inside of Mother Road Market.

Kitchen 66 is partnering with TEDC Creative Capital for the program.

Applications may be obtained at kitchen66tulsa.com/spanish-k66.

Closings

DayBreak Cafe at 8178 S. Lewis Ave. in The Plaza Shopping Center has closed.

The cafe has formerly been an outlet of the breakfast-brunch chain First Watch, which opened in 2004 and closed in 2021. A regular customer, Bill Shaffer, ended up purchasing the restaurant and kept much of the staff and menu intact. When the Tulsa World reviewed the newly opened DayBreak Cafe, it awarded it four out of five stars for its food and service.

Attempts to reach the owner about the reason behind the closing were unsuccessful.



