The Philbrook Museum of Art's most recent addition to its collection of contemporary American art is "Soundsuit," a 2021 creation by the groundbreaking Black American artist Nick Cave.

The piece, created in 2021, is considered a signature work by this artist, who had earned international praise for his sculptural forms based on the scale of his own body. His "Soundsuit" series was initially created in response to the 1991 police beating of Rodney King.

The colorful, mixed-media sculpture Philbrook acquired features a mannequin body wrapped in crocheted flowers and a head enveloped in an orb made of beads, wires and ceramic birds. "Soundsuit" camouflages and protects, concealing race, gender and class.

Kate Green, chief curator and Nancy E. Meinig Curator of Contemporary Art, said the piece “signals Philbrook’s commitment to growing its contemporary collection with works that appeal widely and provide connections across the collection and to the garden, while nurturing diversity of artists and ideas."

Cave’s work will be unveiled to the public Oct. 18, as part of the museum's fall exhibition "Trade & Transformation."

"Soundsuit" is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Philbrook for its contemporary collection, some of which are currently on display at the museum. These include "The Leap Into the Sun," a monumental wall relief by Raúl de Nieves and "Still Life" by George Marinko, both of which are part of the current "New Realms" exhibit; and "Birdcage Kid (Girl)," by Yinka Shonibare, which is on display in the museum's Villa.

Philbrook Museum of Art is at 2727 S. Rockford Road.