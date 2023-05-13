Tulsa Audubon Society will host its 30th annual tour of Tulsa-area gardens and yards that feature native and wildlife-friendly plants, along with a plant sale from nurseries with native and wildlife-friendly plants.

The event is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, rain or shine.

Advance purchase online is $8. Admission at the tour is$10 cash. Children 13 and under are free.

More tour information is available tulsaaudubon.org.

Begin the tour at any of the five Tulsa Gardens featured on the tour:

1742 S. Columbia Place

Featured vendors: Duck Creek Farms, Oxley Nature Center, Wildlife In Need Group In Tulsa

1748 S. Evanston Ave.

Featured vendors: Wild Things Nursery, Tulsa Audubon Society

3725 E. 37th St.

Featured vendors: Collector’s Garden, Utopia Gardens

3717 S. Toledo Ave.

Featured vendors: Missouri Wildflowers, Nursery Across the Prairie, Bird Houses by Mark

1514 E. 49th Place

Featured vendors: Prairie Wind Nursery, Oklahoma Native Plant Society