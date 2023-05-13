Tulsa Audubon Society will host its 30th annual tour of Tulsa-area gardens and yards that feature native and wildlife-friendly plants, along with a plant sale from nurseries with native and wildlife-friendly plants.
The event is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, rain or shine.
Advance purchase online is $8. Admission at the tour is$10 cash. Children 13 and under are free.
More tour information is available tulsaaudubon.org.
Begin the tour at any of the five Tulsa Gardens featured on the tour:
1742 S. Columbia Place
Featured vendors: Duck Creek Farms, Oxley Nature Center, Wildlife In Need Group In Tulsa
1748 S. Evanston Ave.
Featured vendors: Wild Things Nursery, Tulsa Audubon Society
3725 E. 37th St.
Featured vendors: Collector’s Garden, Utopia Gardens
3717 S. Toledo Ave.
Featured vendors: Missouri Wildflowers, Nursery Across the Prairie, Bird Houses by Mark
1514 E. 49th Place
Featured vendors: Prairie Wind Nursery, Oklahoma Native Plant Society