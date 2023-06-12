‘This year I am hoping to be able to keep the insects from devouring my garden, but I hate spraying pesticides on my vegetables. How do I keep from having to rely on pesticides to keep my plants safe?” — R.W.

Keeping our plants healthy is always a challenge, especially if you are trying to minimize pesticide usage. However, there is a set of practices that fall under the heading of Integrated Pest Management that can be quite helpful in this area.

Integrated Pest Management is an approach to managing pests in the garden in an environmentally friendly way. The basic strategy of IPM is to minimize pest problems through proper management in a way that minimizes pesticide usage.

To begin, let’s define “pest.” Technically, a pest is a living organism that can be harmful to humans, our food or our living quarters. Basically, those things we consider pests do not know they are pests; they are just living things doing their best to live their lives.

IPM consists of four actions: cultural controls, biological controls, mechanical and physical controls and responsible chemical control. In this article, we’ll discuss the first two.

Cultural controls

The best way to minimize pest problems is through practices that minimize the opportunity for pest problems to happen. For example, if you have previously had problems with a particular disease in your garden, it would be a good idea to start plants resistant to that disease. You can find a lot of information on seed packets, and often you can purchase seeds that have either been bred to have a certain degree of resistance to a variety of diseases or the seeds have been treated to provide disease resistance.

Either way, plants with built-in disease resistance put you a step ahead when trying to prevent problems in your garden. Disease resistance is not the result of genetic modification but through careful cross-breeding of one variety with another variety that has some natural resistance to a particular disease.

Next, do your best to keep plants healthy by providing a healthy growing environment. For example, most vegetables need eight to 10 hours of sun per day. Plants that don’t get this amount of sun will not be as robust as plants that do and therefore will be more susceptible to disease.

Another aspect of cultural control is to maintain a healthy growing environment in your garden. This means you need to keep an eye on what you are growing. Essentially, if you start to see some leaves that are looking like they might be exhibiting early signs of a disease such as septoria leaf spot, cut those leaves off and get rid of them. Doing something as simple as this can stop the disease from spreading to the entire plant.

Remember to clean your tools with a 10% bleach solution after using them on any diseased plant. If you don’t, you could be spreading the disease from plant to plant with your pruners. This early detection strategy also works well with insects also. For example, if you happen to see a tomato hornworm devouring your tomato plant, you can simply pick it off and dispose of it. Problem solved. Or, if you are a tender soul, you can let the hornworm do what it does while knowing that it is on its way to becoming a moth. Not everyone is so generous, but still.

Another thing you can do to minimize plant disease in your vegetable garden is to practice crop rotation. Rotating your crops means not planting the same thing in the same spot year after year. When we don’t rotate our crops, we are encouraging the buildup of a variety of unwanted living things in the soil. After doing this for years, you may get such an accumulation of certain diseases that you will be unable to grow a certain crop in that spot. Rotating your crops helps minimize this accumulation of disease in the soil.

To rotate properly, you are going to need to learn about the vegetable crop families. For example, let’s say you grow peppers, potatoes and tomatoes. If you rotate these around in your garden, you might think you are doing a great job of rotating your crops. However, peppers, potatoes and tomatoes are in the same family, and they tend to be susceptible to the same diseases. To learn more about the vegetable families, you can go to our website (tulsamastergardeners.org), go to the Lawn and Garden Help section and click on Vegetables.

Mulch is good for your garden in a variety of ways, not the least of which is helping to minimize the susceptibility of soil-borne disease. When mulch is present around your plants (especially tomatoes), you are providing a barrier that stands between the soil and the leaves, minimizing splashing of pathogens up onto your plant’s leaves from the soil.

Biological control

Biological control can sound kind of mysterious, but it just means using the good bugs to fight the bad bugs, so to speak. Take aphids, for example. At our Seed to Supper Farm, where we grow produce to provide to various food pantries, we were having an issue with aphids. However, it wasn’t long until we began to see lady beetles (aka ladybugs) coming to the rescue. Did they wipe out all the aphids? They did not. Did they keep them at bay long enough so we could harvest our crop? Yes, they did.

While lady beetles tend to show up naturally when there is something to eat, like aphids, you can purchase them at area garden centers to take home and release in your garden. Just know that after they are done feasting, they will move on in search of another garden with an aphid problem.

There are a variety of insects that prey on other insects and for the most part, if you have a garden with a wide variety of plants — flowers included — you will tend to attract a variety of insects and some of those insects will enjoy eating the other insects.

Another way to encourage biological control is to maintain a bird-friendly yard. You can attract birds to your landscape by adding bird feeders and water fountains, but you can also utilize plants that will naturally attract birds to your garden. Again, we have information on our website on how to do this. Just visit our website, click on Lawn and Garden Help and then General Landscaping.

Next Tuesday, we will talk about mechanical and physical controls and responsible chemical control in IPM. See you in the garden!

