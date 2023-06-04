Schedule

Each Chautauqua scholar will present a public presentation, done as the historic character they are portraying, followed by a question-and-answer session, each evening beginning at 7 p.m.

The scholars will also conduct afternoon workshops that explore additional aspects of the historic characters they portray, as well as the times in which they lived and their continued influence on society today.

All presentations and workshops are free and will be held at the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum, 2445 S. Peoria Ave.

TUESDAY

Noon workshop, led by Selene Phillips: "Practicality Meets High Fashion — Women Aviation Uniforms."

5:30 p.m. workshop, led by Doug Mishler: "Chuck Yeager: 'The Beast,' and Beyond."

7 p.m., Elsa Wolfe as Amelia Earhart

WEDNESDAY

Noon workshop, led by Ilene Evans: "The Tuskegee Airmen Legacy: Black Wings in Blue Skies"

5:30 p.m. workshop, led by Elsa Wolff: "The Final Flight into Mystery — What happened to Amelia?”

7 p.m., Selene Phillips as Eula "Pearl" Carter Scott

THURSDAY

Noon workshop, led by Karen Vuranch: "Fly Girls: The Women Air Service Pilots (WASPs)"

5:30 p.m. workshop, led by Selene Phillips: "Miles and Miles of Clear Oklahoma Skies"

7 p.m., Ilene Evans as Rose Cousins

FRIDAY

Noon workshop, led by Doug Mishler: "The Cold War and the Race for Space"

5:30 p.m. workshop, led by Ilene Evans: "The Mystery and Adventure of Flight"

7 p.m., Karen Vurnich as Jackie Cochran

SATURDAY

Noon workshop, led by Elsa Wolff: "Women Aviators of World War II"

5:30 p.m. workshop, led by Karen Vuranch: "Women of NASA"

7 p.m., Doug Misler as Chuck Yeager