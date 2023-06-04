The Tulsa Chautauqua for 2023 is taking the admonition of legendary Oklahoma songwriter Jimmy Webb, and going up, up and away.
The theme for this year’s event is “American Aviation: Barnstorming to Mach 1” and will feature scholars portraying historic figures both legendary (test pilot Chuck Yeager, pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart) and less well-known, but no less important to the development of aviation.
Each scholar will give a public presentation in the character of the historic person they are portraying, will answer questions from the audience while in character, then will conduct a second question-and-answer session out of character.
Scholars, and the people they will portray, are Ilene Evans as Rose Cousins, Doug Mishler as Chuck Yeager, Selene Phillips as Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott, Karen Vurnich as Jackie Cochran and Elsa Wolff as Amelia Earhart.
The visiting scholars will also conduct afternoon workshops that will explore additional topics associated with the person they are portraying to help provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of the life and times in which these historical figures lived and worked.
One distinctive feature about this year’s Chautauqua is that the majority of the historic figures featured are women.
While most of the names that come to mind when the subject in aviation history are those of men ranging from the Wright brothers to Yeager and his sound barrier-breaking flight, the history of mechanized flight in America is filled with little-known stories of women who were just as daring and as important as the men in their flying machines.
Earhart, for example, is now known primarily for the mystery surrounding her fate when her plane disappeared during a flight over the Pacific Ocean in 1937. But throughout her career, Earhart set a number of records, including being the first person ever to fly solo from Hawaii to the U.S. Mainland.
Chickasaw Nation citizen Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott was a pupil of legendary aviator Wiley Post and made her first solo flight at the age of 13. She worked as a barnstormer and stunt pilot, appearing at air shows throughout Oklahoma and Texas, and was later inducted into both the Chickasaw Nation Hall of Fame and the International Women’s Air & Space Museum.
Rose Agnes Rolls Cousins was the first Black female solo pilot in the Civilian Pilot Training Program at West Virginia State College in 1941. When she was denied entry into the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) due to her race and was rejected by the Tuskegee Airmen because of her gender, she went on to help run the CPTP at West Virginia State.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Cochran was the first woman to break the sound barrier and, at her death in 1980, she held more speed, altitude and distance records than any other male or female pilot in aviation history. She helped form the WASPs and held leadership roles in the aviation community.
Yeager made history by becoming the first human to travel faster than the speed of sound, when he flew the Bell X-1 plane more than 900 miles per hour on Oct. 14, 1947. A World War II fighter pilot, Yeager would go on to serve as a test pilot for other experimental craft and help train astronauts for the NASA space program.
For more information, including a downloadable Companion Reader with additional information on the scholars and the people they portray: tulsachautauqua.org.